Advertisement

3 arrested during protest in support of Jacob Blake Jr.

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three men have been arrested for taking part in a demonstration in southeast Wisconsin to call for the firing of the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake Jr., leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in August 2020.

About 40 people attended the demonstration in Kenosha on Sunday. Several of them locked arms and blocked the main entrance to the Public Safety Building, which has been boarded up since the civil unrest that followed Blake’s shooting.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says it arrested three men Sunday night for disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Kaul reaches $242K settlement on manure spills
Firefighters respond to an overnight fire that displaced 14 people on Madison's east side, on...
14 people displaced by overnight Madison fire
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
La Crosse priest flaunts ‘godless’ COVID protocols