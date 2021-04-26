Advertisement

‘A warrior’: Verona family honors late daughter at Cycle for Sight fundraiser

The annual event raises money for research on treatment and cures for diseases which cause blindness.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison’s tenth annual Cycle for Sight fundraiser kicked off Friday, April 23, with several people getting outdoors to raise money over the weekend. The traditionally indoor event moved outside this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the cause remains the same.

Cycle for Sight is typically a one-day winter event where people cycle at indoor gyms around the city, but with the pandemic still at large, the fundraiser has been extended to 10 days. Anyone can participate by walking, running, cycling or doing some type of exercise.

The event raises money for UW-Madison’s McPherson Eye Research Institute to study and fight diseases like early onset childhood blindness.

“It really is one of those conditions where medical science is lacking,” explained Dr. David Gamm, director of the McPherson Eye Research. Gamm added scientists’ research works to find treatments and cures for these conditions.

It is a cause close to Nancy Valentyn’s heart.

“It’s always kind of a hard day, but it means a lot,” she explains.

Nancy and her husband Tim are all too familiar with diseases affecting vision. Their daughter Kenzi suffered from a rare disorder causing vision loss as a child.

“She was a courageous, spirited, tough, wonderful, loving kid who we lost in March of 17,” Tim explained. Nancy described Kenzi as a “warrior.”

The couple lost Kenzi four years ago to other health problems, but the cause Cycle for Sight stands for meant too much to stop fighting.

“[Kenzi] had many challenges...and it didn’t stop her from doing anything. She would just fight that much harder,” Nancy said, adding, “If she wasn’t going to give up, we’re sure not going to give up.”

The Valentyns said Kenzi’s fearless spirit is what motivates them to keep raising money year after year. They plan to continue as long as possible.

“We’ll keeping doing it, she wouldn’t let us quit,” Tim said, laughing. He added, “[It] never broke her spirit and she inspired us then, she inspired a lot of people then, and she continues to inspire us now.”

On Sunday, the couple, joined by family, friends and scientists from the McPherson Institute, walked around the Capitol building.

The group is one of many exercising and raising money during the 10-day fundraiser. Over the last decade, Cycle for Sight has raised over $250,000.

“It really allows our scientists who have fantastic ideas the freedom to be able to pursue them,” Gamm said.

Nancy and her husband said they know Kenzi is smiling down on them.

“She had courage beyond belief, and so it’s her spirit I think that we all remember the most,” Tim said.

People can still participate in the fundraiser as an individual or a team. Click here to register or donate.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

