CDC data says millions skipping out on second Covid shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Nearly 8 percent of Americans are not getting their second Moderna or Pfizer Covid shot, according to new data from the CDC.

Dr. William Hartman, principal investigator at UW Health’s AstraZeneca Clinical Trial, said this new trend of skipping out on second doses is concerning.

He said it’s important to complete the vaccination process from start to finish or this will create a delay in the race back to normal.

“The effects of the virus far outweigh the effects of the vaccines,” Hartman said.

Millions are missing their second shot of Moderna or Pfizer for a variety of reasons. Dr. Hartman said some may feel they have enough protection with one shot, while others want to skip the second dose to avoid the side effects.

“The side effects go away after a day or two, but the effects of Covid could be lasting and they could be deadly,” Dr. Hartman said.

On the supply front, Hartman said some providers may not have the right brand in stock leading to canceled appointments.

“We want a country full of fully vaccinated people and until we get people fully vaccinated, there’s always going to be the risk of meditating that herd immunity that we need to really put the Covid virus in our rearview mirror,” Hartman said.

UW-Health officials told NBC15 they are not seeing this trend of people skipping their second Covid shot at their hospital.

NBC15 reached out to other providers in the area about this topic. The story will be updated with the new information.

