Conservative group threatens to sue MMSD over email that divided parents by race

By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative legal group warned the Madison Metropolitan School District on Monday that it could face a lawsuit over an email sent to some Madison West families.

The message invited parents to participate in discussions on police behavior and then directing the families to virtual rooms based on their race.

The Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law (WILL) sent a letter to MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins saying Madison West’s “justifications for racial segregation are indistinguishable from the segregationists of the 1950s.”

The district defended itself Monday morning, describing the email as “poorly worded,” but based on “a well-established method” for allowing people who share a common identity, especially in situations where they feel their identity is being marginalized.

“Although their intent was to provide families an opportunity to process their emotions and feelings related to current events, the language used to organize the discussion was less than sensitive,” he said.

In its statement, WILL stated it did not oppose discussions on racial injustice and social unrest, however it argued “MMSD’s professed good intentions do not justify tactics that are plainly harmful, unconstitutional, and, by definition, racist.”

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told NBC15 News administrators have reached out to staff members at Madison West High School and they are discussing their next steps. He noted that the email only went to families who identify as families of color, multiracial or blended. He did not say if the remaining parents received a different version of the email.

Based on a screenshot posted on Reddit that was confirmed by the district to be of the email, the message read (emphasis theirs):

Hello West Families,

Looking back on all the police brutality and violence that is going on in our country and or communities and even after the verdict of Derek Chauvin and the murder of another young Black female, it is very necessary to have space for our families to discuss and process. The most important thing we can do for our students and their families is to continue our work to build strong, trusting relationships as we engage them through virtual and face-to-face learning. Only after we establish these strong connections can we expect students and families to openly share and dialog around such complex issues. We want to work together to help our students and families feel safe, discuss challenging issues productively, and think about how they can make positive changes in our community. Please join us tomorrow (Thursday, April 22nd) at 4:30pm to have these difficult but necessary conversations. Please see the Zoom Links below:

Zoom link for Parents of Color

Zoom link for White Parents

