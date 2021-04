BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Both lanes from Smythe School Rd. to Mill Pond Rd. on Wisconsin 81 are closed due to a structure fire.

Rock County Dispatch says crews are arriving on the scene to battle an active fire that started around 3 a.m. on Monday.

There are no reports of injuries.

Authorities expect the lanes to be closed for two hours.

