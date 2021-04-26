Dane Co. officials confirm identity of 58-year-old Maryland woman found dead

TOWN OF BURKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have confirmed that a 58-year-old woman who was found dead in the Town of Burke on Friday was the same woman who was reported missing after traveling from Maryland.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office reports that Eileen G. Brown of Baltimore, Maryland was found near the 5500 block of Portage Road after authorities said they were searching for her.

The medical examiner’s office says the preliminary results of their autopsy will require further investigation, as additional testing is underway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are still investigating this death.

Brown had not been seen since Wednesday, April 23 when she arrived at the Dane Co. airport and checked into the Speckled Hen Inn, at 5525 Portage Road, in the Town of Burke, around 9:45 p.m. that night. The next day, the Sheriff’s Office was alerted that her door was slightly open and had possibly been broken.

Dane Co. Lt. Krista Ewer-Hayes told NBC15 that there was no sign of foul play, forced entry, or any kind of extensive damage. She added that there was also no indication that Brown was meeting anyone at the inn.

Her family told the Sheriff’s Office they believed she was coming to Madison as part of a planned vacation.

clarification: Previous stories have noted that Brown was 59 years old, as reported by the sheriff's office. The medical examiner's office confirmed Monday that Brown was 58.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.