Dane County Board creates broadband expansion task force

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board of Supervisors has recently approved a task force targeting broadband expansion on a local level.

Right now, about 25% of rural Dane County residents struggle with their internet connection, that’s according to research and data from the board of supervisors.

Town of Dunkirk resident James Danky lives about 25 minutes outside of Madison.

“This is rural Wisconsin, despite the fact that you just left the city of Madison,” Danky said.

Danky and his wife struggle to keep a consistent internet connection during the pandemic. Danky said his internet speeds are four times slower than what he’s experienced in Madison.

“It has been challenging,” Danky said. “I’m an author and editor, people send me things to edit for them and I send out book chapters to people and I depend on that.”

He’s just one example of the reason why Dane County Board Supervisors Melissa Ratcliff (District 26) and Kate McGinnity (District 37) are pushing for the creation of a local task force to expand broadband access; especially to their Cottage Grove and Stoughton areas of the county.

“That is part of the issue, Dane County is so populated, and it makes our coverage look like we have good coverage,” Ratcliff said.

The map below, from Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission shows where internet coverage and speed are lacking and where they’re stronger. The areas with blue show faster internet speeds, where the orange areas show slower connections.

Blue means higher speeds, where orange or gray means either slow speeds or limited data (Wisconsin Public Service Commission, Wisconsin Broadband Office)

“They have to get in their car and drive, unlike the rest of us, to sit in a parking lot of something open long enough so they can get their service and that’s just not acceptable,” McGinnity said.

Danky hopes this new task force is the start of broadband expansion into his rural neighborhood.

“Broadband access for all of us isn’t a frill, it’s not something you’d like to have, it’s something everyone needs,” Danky said.

Ratcliff and McGinnity said the step after broadband expansion is affordability. The two also tell NBC15 they are looking for state and federal funds that will likely be set aside to assist in projects with providers directed at extending internet connectivity to rural communities.

The task force was approved Thursday. It will have 15 members and is expected to start as soon as possible. Ratcliff and McGinnity will meet with the board chair to discuss appointments tomorrow.

