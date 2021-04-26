Darlington man killed in single vehicle rollover crash

FAYETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash, that killed a man from Darlington.

The Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Lucas Hicks, was driving on CTH F, just south of the intersection of Gravel Run Road in the town of Fayette, when he lost control of his car.

Authorities say Hicks failed to navigate a turn, and his car left the roadway, rolling over multiple times on Sunday, just before 8 p.m.

Hicks was ejected from his car during the crash, and pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed, alcohol and a failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

No one else was in the car with Hicks.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the first motor vehicle death of 2021 on Lafayette County roadways.

