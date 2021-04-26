Advertisement

Goodman Center partners with restaurants to raise money, support businesses

Donations made at these restaurants will be matched, up to $10,000
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Center has partnered with 7 local restaurants to raise money for the Center’s vital programming and support local businesses.

From Monday, April 26 through May 1, customers who dine or order take-out at the participating restaurants will have the opportunity to add a donation to their order. The donations will be matched—up to $10,000— by Vogel Bros. Building Co. and Madison-Kipp Corporation.

The Goodman Center is encouraging the community to support their restaurant partners, as restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The participating restaurants include:

  • Cento
  • Grampa’s Pizzeria
  • Harmony Bar & Grill
  • Harvest
  • Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
  • Player’s Sports Bar
  • Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery

“The Madison restaurant industry has been a great friend to the Goodman Center for many years,” Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for the Goodman Center Jon Lica said, “We wanted to give back to them by asking our community to show them some love, while also raising money for the incredible programs the Goodman Center offers.”

Support local restaurants while you support the Goodman Center! We've partnered with 7 local restaurants to raise money...

Posted by Goodman Community Center on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Protesters: Fire Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake
The annual event raises money for research on treatment and cures for diseases which cause...
‘A warrior’: Verona family honors late daughter at Cycle for Sight fundraiser
Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at...
Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich waits to bat during a baseball game against the...
MRI on Christian Yelich’s lower back shows no major issues