Goodman Center partners with restaurants to raise money, support businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Center has partnered with 7 local restaurants to raise money for the Center’s vital programming and support local businesses.

From Monday, April 26 through May 1, customers who dine or order take-out at the participating restaurants will have the opportunity to add a donation to their order. The donations will be matched—up to $10,000— by Vogel Bros. Building Co. and Madison-Kipp Corporation.

The Goodman Center is encouraging the community to support their restaurant partners, as restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The participating restaurants include:

Cento

Grampa’s Pizzeria

Harmony Bar & Grill

Harvest

Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

Player’s Sports Bar

Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery

“The Madison restaurant industry has been a great friend to the Goodman Center for many years,” Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for the Goodman Center Jon Lica said, “We wanted to give back to them by asking our community to show them some love, while also raising money for the incredible programs the Goodman Center offers.”

Support local restaurants while you support the Goodman Center! We've partnered with 7 local restaurants to raise money... Posted by Goodman Community Center on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.