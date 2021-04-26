Goodman Center partners with restaurants to raise money, support businesses
Donations made at these restaurants will be matched, up to $10,000
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Goodman Center has partnered with 7 local restaurants to raise money for the Center’s vital programming and support local businesses.
From Monday, April 26 through May 1, customers who dine or order take-out at the participating restaurants will have the opportunity to add a donation to their order. The donations will be matched—up to $10,000— by Vogel Bros. Building Co. and Madison-Kipp Corporation.
The Goodman Center is encouraging the community to support their restaurant partners, as restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The participating restaurants include:
- Cento
- Grampa’s Pizzeria
- Harmony Bar & Grill
- Harvest
- Monty’s Blue Plate Diner
- Player’s Sports Bar
- Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery
“The Madison restaurant industry has been a great friend to the Goodman Center for many years,” Director of Corporate and Community Engagement for the Goodman Center Jon Lica said, “We wanted to give back to them by asking our community to show them some love, while also raising money for the incredible programs the Goodman Center offers.”
