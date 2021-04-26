Advertisement

Human remains discovered along highway in Onalaska

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (AP) — Police are investigating after human remains were found by people picking up litter along a La Crosse County highway.

Authorities say the remains were discovered along an embankment near Highway 53 in Onalaska Sunday.

Officials say it appears the remains had been there for some time, and that it could take several weeks or longer to make a positive identification.

Several other agencies assisted Onalaska police on scene, including the State Patrol, state Department of Justice and La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

