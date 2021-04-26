Advertisement

Monroe Co. highway worker injured in crash on first day of Work Zone Awareness Week

Apr. 26, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe Co. Highway worker was injured late Monday morning when a semi collided with county truck in a work zone along Hwy. 71, the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

“This is a sobering reminder of the importance of paying attention while driving, particularly in work zones,” Sheriff Wesley Revels said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the worker was in the truck as it sat along the eastbound shoulder of the highway, behind several other county highway department vehicles around 11 a.m. when the semi struck the truck from behind.

The worker, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation into the incident.

Noting that Work Zone Awareness Week started Monday, Revels urged drivers to “[p]lease stay alert and when you see work zone vehicles or workers, slow down, and move over!”

WiDOT also posted a video onto its Facebook page Monday reminding drivers of the importance of slowing down giving work crews plenty of room.

With the weather warming up, drivers will see more highway and bridge work throughout the state. There was a work zone...

Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday, April 26, 2021

