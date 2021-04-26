Advertisement

Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wisconsin

A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a...
A Scripps health official draws from a vile the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it to a patient at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Del Mar, Calif. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)(Nelvin C. Cepeda | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites, the Department of Health Services reports.

DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 4.1 million doses have been given out to residents since the start of the rollout, 5,496 of which were given out this week.

A slowdown in vaccine administration is evident, as the total number of shots administered has decreased each week for the past three weeks. There were 290,289 shots given out in the Badger State last week, 58,839 less than the week before.

Vaccinators such as Public Health Madison & Dane County and SSM Health reported last week that they had thousands of open appointments, noting that they had more supplies.

Overall in the state, just over 42% of residents have already received at least one dose and 31.5% have completed their vaccination series.

The 65 and older age group reached a new milestone as well over the weekend, with eight in 10 residents receiving at least one vaccine. Around 73.9% of people are completely vaccinated.

Zero COVID-19 deaths reported

There were zero COVID-19 deaths reported on Monday in the Badger State, DHS reports, with the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state remaining at 6,756.

The total number of hospitalizations in the state surpassed 29,000 on Monday, as 34 patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19. DHS notes there has been no significant change in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the South Central region of the state, over the past two-week period that was tracked.

DHS confirmed 367 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the seven-day rolling average down to 602. There have been 595,049 cases ever recorded.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

SSM Health Mobile Clinic
SSM Health administers vaccines to Janesville community during mobile clinic
The federal government lifted an 11-day pause on the one-shot vaccine, allowing vaccinations to...
Health care providers gear up to administer Johnson & Johnson doses again
Over 31 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated; 494 new COVID-19 cases
A CDC panel voted to resume use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations despite rare clot risk