Southeastern Wis. wells near bedrock cracks likely to contain arsenic, study finds

Four in 10 wells studied in Beaver Dam had detectable levels of arsenic, plus some of them had arsenic levels that exceeded federal safety standards.
A map of the study area in eastern Wisconsin.
A map of the study area in eastern Wisconsin.(Image by Eric Stewart)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Wells near fractures of bedrock in southeastern Wisconsin are more likely to contain arsenic, a new study finds, including in Beaver Dam wells.

Geologists with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension recently discovered that these previously overlooked areas contain the harmful contaminant, which can even cause cancer if ingested over time. The team of researchers studied groundwater arsenic contamination in folds of bedrock, which is the result of 1.7 billion-year-old rock pushing up on younger rocks above it.

The bedrock has not been previously studied because geologists had believed that the cracks were too small to affect groundwater, geologist Eric Stewart explained.

“The folds and faults are so subtle in Wisconsin, absolutely tiny little things, amplitudes of 100 to 200 feet,” said Stewart, who led the study. “So we wanted to investigate (whether) these things really matter. We didn’t know regionally how important they are.”

The team believes the movement in bedrock likely produces the chemicals required to filter arsenic from minerals. When a well is drilled into fractured bedrock, it would lead to releasing the chemical.

The team concluded that four in 10 wells they studied in Beaver Dam had detectable levels of arsenic, plus some of them had arsenic levels that exceeded federal safety standards.

The researchers say that it’s not clear yet why these cracks lead to more arsenic reaching wells. One possibility is that these fractures concentrate the deposition of sulfides, minerals that commonly hold arsenic. These sulfides then break down and release arsenic into wells. It could also be that the fractures allowed more oxygenated water from the surface into the deeper rock, producing minerals that release arsenic.

The researchers explained that by better predicting where arsenic will be found, their work could help multiple areas relocate or redesign their wells to filter out the dangerous contaminant.

