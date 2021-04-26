Summer-like warmth Tuesday and rain and storms likely Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front will continue to lift north across the area Monday evening. This front will stall out across the area and be the focal point for rain showers and storms Tuesday - Wednesday. The best chance of rain this week looks like it will come Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Next Big Weather Maker - Rain and storms likely Tuesday night into Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

The warm front brought much warmer air into southern Wisconsin on Monday. Temperatures are 10 to 30 degrees warmer Monday afternoon than what they were Sunday afternoon. Many places across the area are topping out well into the 70s. Places north of the front are not nearly as warm. Some places northeast of Madison are only in the upper 50s. The wind really kicked up out of the south Monday afternoon. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph were recorded in Monroe. The wind will start to taper off this evening.

Monday night will be mild. Lows will only be on either side of 60 degrees across much of the area. Places well north of Madison that stay north of the front could drop into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning, though. The clouds will stick around overnight and there will be a slight chance of rain showers and storms Monday night.

Unfortunately, it looks like clouds could block our view of the super pink moon Monday night. April’s full moon is known as the pink moon because it is named after pink wildflowers that are native for parts of eastern North America. It is a supermoon because the full moon will occur at perigee, or when the moon is closest to Earth. The full moon will appear bigger and brighter than a typical full moon.

Super Pink Moon Information (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees across much of the area. Once again, places north of the front probably won’t be as warm. There are still some question marks on where the front will set up on Tuesday. Other than a stray shower or storm Tuesday morning, much of the day is going to be dry and mostly cloudy.

Highs Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered rain showers and storms will start to develop late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best rain chances late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Even though it is not likely, a stronger storm capable of hail cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Overall, the threat of severe weather looks like it’s going to be remain low. Rainfall totals Monday night through Wednesday morning will likely range from less than 0.25″ for places along the WI-Il border to up to an inch for places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin.

Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall Potential Monday night - Wednesday morning (WMTV NBC15)

Rain and a few storms will be likely through Wednesday morning for much of the area. Places southeast of Madison will have the best rain chances on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will range from near 60 degrees north of Madison to near 70 degrees along the WI-IL state line.

Another cold front will drop south across the area on Thursday. This front will bring in another chance of rain. Highs on Thursday will be near or just above 60 degrees.

The next dry day without a chance of rain will be Friday. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 60s on Friday.

Warmer weather will return for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Right now, Saturday looks dry but there could be a chance for rain showers on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.