Town of Janesville home, barn damaged after controlled burn started spreading

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Town of Janesville farmhouse was damaged on a windy Monday afternoon when a controlled burn started spreading to nearby buildings.

Firefighters were called to the home, in the 4800 block of County Hwy. A, between N. Little Road and N. Burdick Road, around 2:45 p.m., after the controlled burn ignited a barn, authorities said.

Multiple companies responded to contain the flames and keep them from reaching the house. However, about an hour after the initial call, the home was visibly damaged.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.