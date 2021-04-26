Advertisement

Vaccinated Americans can vacation in Europe this summer, official says

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - More than a year after nonessential travel was shut down, Americans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be allowed to vacation in Europe this summer.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to and within the European Union this summer. However, he did not offer a timeline on when tourist travel might open up.

He also did not provide any details on exactly how it would work, such as how tourists would prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The EU halted all nonessential travel more than a year ago in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates about 28% of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus and 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Because of Brexit, the United Kingdom is no longer a part of the EU, so it’s not clear if U.S. citizens would be welcome to visit there as well.

