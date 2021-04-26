Advertisement

Warmer Temperatures to Start Off the Week

Highs in the 70s, and in some cases the 80s over the next couple days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer temperatures are coming up through this week. A warm front will approach from the south today. Scattered clouds and an increase in wind will be associated with that front. Wind will be southeasterly winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Temperatures will top off around 70 degrees today but upper 70s and lower 80s are expected tomorrow. A cold front will then move through and bring a good chance of rain for the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop off as well.

Much milder air will push into the state over the next couple days. Highs in Madison will reach...
Much milder air will push into the state over the next couple days. Highs in Madison will reach the 70s. Cooler conditions are expected through the middle of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 71. Wind: Southeasterly 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low: 60. Wind: Southerly 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 78.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 69.

