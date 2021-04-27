3 hurt in Middleton crash; 1 taken into custody
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tuesday morning crash in Middleton sent several people to the hospital and landed another person in police custody, the Madison Fire Dept reported.
Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened around 11:30 a.m. near the University Ave. and Parmenter St. intersection.
Three people were taken to the hospital, the fire dept. added. Their condition is not known.
Authorities noted a person was taken into custody but did not say why or if that individual had been arrested.
