ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain showers and storms will start to increase Tuesday evening and rain and storms are likely Tuesday night. Even though the threat is likely going to remain low, a strong storm capable of hail can’t be ruled out. All of south central Wisconsin is included in Tuesday and Tuesday night’s severe weather outlook, but the threat of a strong to severe storms is higher for places north of Madison. If a stronger storm develops hail would likely be the main threat. Tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are not expected with this rain and storm activity.

First Alert Day - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Severe Weather Threats (WMTV NBC15)

With a front draped across the area Tuesday afternoon, highs will range from near 60 degrees towards central Wisconsin to near 80 degrees along the WI-IL border. Despite the clouds, rain and storm chances will remain low through this afternoon.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain showers and storms will start to develop across the northern half of the area after 8PM Tuesday evening. Places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin will have the best chance of rain and storms before midnight. The rain and storms activity will start to develop farther south as the front drops south across the area overnight. Rain will be likely across the southern half of the area through first thing Wednesday morning.

Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Wednesday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a cooler day. High temperatures will range from near 60 degrees towards central Wisconsin to near 70 degrees near the WI-IL state line. The best chance of rain on Wednesday will be first thing in the morning and Wednesday evening. More rain showers will be likely Wednesday night into Thursday as another cold front will drop south across the area.

Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered showers could impact the area through early Thursday afternoon. Our rain chances will go down Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

This is going to be some much needed rain. Right now, Madison’s rainfall deficit for the year is at 2.83″. The rain the area receives Tuesday through Thursday will help, but it’s not going to erase the deficit. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.25 - 0.75″. Locally higher amounts will be possible where the thunderstorms develop.

Rainfall Potential Tuesday - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the pick day of the workweek to get outside. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 70 degrees. There will be a slight chance of rain showers Sunday into early next week.

