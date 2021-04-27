“An event to celebrate and safeguard”: Four eaglets born at 1000 Islands

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a rare occurrence, four eaglets have hatched at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna.

The bald eagle chicks are located in a nest in the protected Conservancy Zone.

Wildlife experts say bald eagles typically lay 1-3 eggs in late February or early March. They hatch about 34-36 days later.

1000 Islands and Bald Eagle Nest Watch volunteers have been monitoring nests since February.

Video and photos show a pair of adults successfully hatched four eaglets.

“Successfully hatching four chicks in one nest is a very rare occurrence for bald eagles and it is an event to celebrate and safeguard,” says director/naturalist Debra Nowak. “There have been very few documented cases anywhere of nests with four eaglets, and despite the success the eagles have had to this point, the adults face a significant challenge to provide enough food to sustain the young eaglets until they are independent this summer.”

Nowak says it is important to limit disturbance of the nest. The specific location will not be released to the public. The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act outlaws disturbing eagles or a nesting site. It is illegal to come within 300 feet of an active nest tree or use drones to view a nest.

