Advertisement

“An event to celebrate and safeguard”: Four eaglets born at 1000 Islands

Four eaglets hatch at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.
Four eaglets hatch at 1000 Islands Environmental Center.(1000 Islands Environmental Center)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - In a rare occurrence, four eaglets have hatched at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna.

The bald eagle chicks are located in a nest in the protected Conservancy Zone.

Wildlife experts say bald eagles typically lay 1-3 eggs in late February or early March. They hatch about 34-36 days later.

1000 Islands and Bald Eagle Nest Watch volunteers have been monitoring nests since February.

Video and photos show a pair of adults successfully hatched four eaglets.

“Successfully hatching four chicks in one nest is a very rare occurrence for bald eagles and it is an event to celebrate and safeguard,” says director/naturalist Debra Nowak. “There have been very few documented cases anywhere of nests with four eaglets, and despite the success the eagles have had to this point, the adults face a significant challenge to provide enough food to sustain the young eaglets until they are independent this summer.”

Nowak says it is important to limit disturbance of the nest. The specific location will not be released to the public. The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act outlaws disturbing eagles or a nesting site. It is illegal to come within 300 feet of an active nest tree or use drones to view a nest.

1000 Islands will post updates on the eagle family to their Facebook page. CLICK HERE to follow them on Facebook.

CLICK HERE to watch video on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

'Give the Drummer Some' to honor music icon
Madison filmmaker to honor music icon Clyde Stubblefield in documentary
'Give the Drummer Some' to honor music icon
'Give the Drummer Some' to honor music icon
Travel Advisor, Mary Miller of Middleton Travel says many people are eager to get away after...
Tracking travel trends and changes for Wisconsinites
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after getting J&J?
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after getting J&J?
Tracking travel trends and changes for Wisconsinites
Tracking travel trends and changes for Wisconsinites