BBB: Graduates should think twice before posting senior pictures on social media

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As graduation season approaches, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning graduates to think twice before they post congratulatory pictures on social media.

According to the BBB, scammers who see #Classof2021 posts will be able to see the name of someone’s high school and graduation year, which can be common security questions.

These scammers could also look up more information about the person, such as their family members, their name, birth date or where they live.

The BBB urged graduates to resist posting these pictures if it makes them uncomfortable, as well as reviewing security settings. People should also change their security questions if the are nervous about fraud.

The agency added that other viral posts could include lists, which may contain information like all the cars someone has owned, their favorite athletes and most-watched television shows. People often use their favorite things as passwords, so scammers can take advantage of people this way, too.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.