Advertisement

BBB: Graduates should think twice before posting senior pictures on social media

WWNY Don’t fall for these unemployment scams
WWNY Don’t fall for these unemployment scams
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As graduation season approaches, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning graduates to think twice before they post congratulatory pictures on social media.

According to the BBB, scammers who see #Classof2021 posts will be able to see the name of someone’s high school and graduation year, which can be common security questions.

These scammers could also look up more information about the person, such as their family members, their name, birth date or where they live.

The BBB urged graduates to resist posting these pictures if it makes them uncomfortable, as well as reviewing security settings. People should also change their security questions if the are nervous about fraud.

The agency added that other viral posts could include lists, which may contain information like all the cars someone has owned, their favorite athletes and most-watched television shows. People often use their favorite things as passwords, so scammers can take advantage of people this way, too.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

Wisconsinites can’t stop searching for Bran Stark from ‘Game of Thrones’
This location will turn into the Oregon Village Hall.
One Community Bank building set to be new home for Oregon’s Village Hall
PHMDC said a drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is allowing them to accept walk-up patients.
Dane Co. Public Health vaccinating people without appointments at Alliant Energy Center
James Danky tests his internet speeds in the Town of Dunkirk
Dane County Board creates broadband expansion task force