COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduces infection rates, severe side effects, studies show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local doctors are urging people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet to get one, citing studies that show people who get the vaccine are less likely have severe effects from the virus.

Data from the CDC and other studies show that 1 in 10 of the unvaccinated population will get COVID-19, plus 1 in 56 COVID-19 cases end in death. Nearly 10% of those who are infected with the virus are also likely to become hospitalized, according to UW Health.

Compared to those who are fully vaccinated, only 1 in 10,000 get COVID-19. Also, just one in a million COVID-19 cases end in death, UW Health reports.

UW Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson said the one thing doctors know for certain is all three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. greatly reduce the risk of getting the virus and the severe symptoms that come with it.

“Look objectively at what is the risk of somebody being hospitalized if they get a COVID-19 infection and knowing and recognizing that that is not just elderly individuals versus what is the risk that somebody is going to have a serious adverse event from a vaccine, which is extremely low,” said Dr. Anderson.

While vaccine side effects are possible and do happen, UW Health emphasized that serious adverse reactions are rare.

“No matter what vaccine you have access to, it’s better than the alternative – catching COVID-19,” Anderson said. “These vaccines are our most effective way to protect our families and friends, and the most powerful tool we have for beating this pandemic.”

Studies from the Pfizer vaccine show the shot is more than 90% effective at keeping people out of the hospital with the virus.

