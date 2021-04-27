Advertisement

Dane Co. Public Health vaccinating people without appointments at Alliant Energy Center

PHMDC said a drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is allowing them to accept walk-up patients.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is opening COVID-19 vaccines at the Alliant Energy Center to people without appointments due to a low demand. Officials said vaccine supply is continuing to outpace demand in Dane County.

Data from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services shows nearly 60 percent of county residents have received at least one dose, but the number of people getting the vaccine has slowed dramatically.

PHMDC said they are seeing multiple appointment slots going unfilled at the Alliant Energy Center. Typically, they administer 7,000 shots a week, but they expect that number to drop by half the week of April 26.

“We thought that demand would be kind of like a bell curve, and to us, it felt a little more like a cliff actually, where it dried up pretty quickly,” said PHMDC COVID vaccine deputy Tess Ellens.

Ellens said she does not think the main cause is vaccine hesitancy, but lack of access. She said PHMDC is working on finding more creative ways to reach people with the vaccines.

“We’re working really closely with community organizations that have really great relationships with different communities to see how we can better partner with them, how we can work with them again in new and creative ways,” she explained.

Beginning Tuesday, people who want a COVID-19 vaccine but who have not made an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center can still get their shot. There are still appointments at Alliant that people can sign up for on PHMDC’s website.

