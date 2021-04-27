DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations grow in Wis. as 100 patients admitted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As 100 Wisconsinites were admitted to hospitals Tuesday with COVID-19, the Department of Health Services notes the number of hospitalizations are growing.

Wisconsin also reported 100 hospitalizations exactly one week ago, when the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was recorded at 28,694. On Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations reached 29,103.

Both the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and COVID-19 patients in the ICU is growing, at 12% and 17% respectively.

In south central Wisconsin, there has been no significant change in the number of hospitalizations. The latest seven-day rolling average for COVID-19 patients was at 61 patients in that area, according to DHS’ hospitalization dashboard.

Seventeen people have died Tuesday due to COVID-19, DHS reports. There have been 6,773 deaths total due to the virus.

DHS also confirmed 815 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, causing a slight increase in the seven-day rolling average. The new seven-day rolling average is currently set at 604 cases.

There have been 595,864 total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

New vaccines allocated to Wisconsin

Wisconsin was allocated new COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government Tuesday, bringing the total number the state has ever received past 4.2 million.

The state was allocated 291,410 new vaccines, up from 3,957,045 shots total the week before.

According to DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, the number of doses allocated weekly over the past month have ranged from 287,000-334,000.

Date Doses allocated April 27 4,248,455 April 20 3,957,045 April 13 3,669,405 April 6 3,364,565

Nearly 32% of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series, while 42.3% have received at least one dose.

The south central region of the state is leading in terms of first doses and completed vaccine series, with 47.6% of people with at least one dose and 35.1% with a finished series.

There have been 31,218 doses administered to state residents so far this week, up from 5,496 the day before.

