Dickerson leads way as Marlins beat Burnes, Brewers 8-0

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings, Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0.

Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season.

Since giving up that one run — a homer by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits.

He struck out nine this time, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29 1/3 innings. Rogers struck out seven Milwaukee batters without a walk.

