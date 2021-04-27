Family of Nate Lindstrom to attend AG’s clergy sex abuse announcement

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Survivors will join Wisconsin’s attorney general Tuesday for an announcement regarding a statewide initiative to address clergy sexual abuse.

AG Josh Kaul is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at the Capitol steps. On Monday, Kaul spoke with church leaders about the initiative.

The family of Nate Lindstrom will be there. Lindstrom died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 45. His family says Nate was a victim of clergy sex assault at Notre Dame Academy in the 1980s. Lindstrom’s father says Nate received about $420,000 in payments from the Norbertines at St. Norbert Abbey over the course of ten years.

David Lindstrom said the payments were only made after he and his wife approached the abbey with the allegations. “My son contracted [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] when he was 14-years-old, lived with it until he was 45, and then as a result of his illness he died by suicide,” David Lindstrom said.

The Norbertines say they’ve investigated the Lindstrom allegations and found them “to be not credible.”

The organization Nate’s Mission has been pushing for the Wisconsin Department of Justice to review clergy abuse “and institutional concealment and misconduct.”

St. Norbert Abbey’s website lists 22 priests with credible accusations of sexually abusing minors.

“Such an initiative, demonstrates a profound commitment to all victims of sexual violence in our state” Nate’s Mission Program Director and founding member of Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Peter Isely said. “Most importantly, it is indicative of Attorney General Kaul’s commitment to follow the evidence wherever it leads. This means, not only examining the conduct of church officials, but every person who has been involved in this decades-long cover-up, including corporate lawyers, church-hired third-party risk mitigation firms, insurance companies who knew about the crimes, and law enforcement.”

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee will attend the announcement, according to the DOJ.

If you are ever in a time of crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

If anyone has an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor, call the local police and/or Child Protective Services.

