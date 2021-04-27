Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day

Isolated hail and gusty winds possible with some thunderstorms tonight
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will possible as a stationary front lingers in the areas. As far as timing is concerned, it looks like the threat will be confined to the evening and overnight hours for the southern part of Wisconsin. Most of today is looking dry and warm. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few showers are expected to linger tomorrow as well. Rain totals in most cases will be 0.25 to 1.00 inches. Temperatures will be a little cooler through the end of the week with highs back in the 60s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Some small hail and gusty wind is could...
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Some small hail and gusty wind is could be seen with these storms.(wmtv weather)
There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms over much of the state late today and...
There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms over much of the state late today and tonight.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78. Wind: Southerly 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could produce hail and gusty wind. Low: 48. Wind: Northeasterly 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 63.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 62.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

Summer-like warmth Tuesday and rain and storms likely Tuesday night
Next Big Weather Maker - Rain and storms likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
Summer-like warmth Tuesday and rain and storms likely Tuesday night
Much milder air will push into the state over the next couple days. Highs in Madison will reach...
Warmer Temperatures to Start Off the Week
Tuesday High Temperatures
Summer-like Warmth Monday/Tuesday; Mid-week Rain shifting South