MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will possible as a stationary front lingers in the areas. As far as timing is concerned, it looks like the threat will be confined to the evening and overnight hours for the southern part of Wisconsin. Most of today is looking dry and warm. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few showers are expected to linger tomorrow as well. Rain totals in most cases will be 0.25 to 1.00 inches. Temperatures will be a little cooler through the end of the week with highs back in the 60s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Some small hail and gusty wind is could be seen with these storms. (wmtv weather)

There is a marginal threat for severe thunderstorms over much of the state late today and tonight. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm. High 78. Wind: Southerly 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some could produce hail and gusty wind. Low: 48. Wind: Northeasterly 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 63.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 62.

