Hilldale’s farmers’ market opens Saturday for people and dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale Shopping Center is just days away from welcoming shoppers – and their four-legged friends – back to its annual farmers’ market. For the 2021 season, which starts Saturday, organizers are highlighting the addition of new local shops and restaurants that they say will add “several new and unique products.”

“We’re excited to be offering some really unique things you might not be able to find at other local markets. Plus, here there’s no need to fight for a parking spot or walk a mile to get to the heart of the action,” Hilldale general manager Nanci Horn said.

In addition to the dozens of retailers that had been offered Wisconsin cheese, locally-grown produce, bakery items, meats, and more, the shopping center noted the addition of small batch ice cream maker Ice Cream Social, seasonings and sauces from tailgate Foodie, gourmet popcorn from Kotupha Popcorn, and West African cuisine from Keur Fatou Catering.

Blend Products is also joining the market as is Yellow Dog Deli, which offers healthy dog food. Organizers are hoping to see plenty of attendees who want to sample the latter’s treats too. They highlighted the shopping center’s dog-friendly atmosphere, with Horn saying, “dogs are welcome!”

Shoppers attending the farmers’ market are encouraged to wear masks, and organizers say they have allowed plenty of room for social distancing and set up additional hand-washing stations.

The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 30, organizers said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.