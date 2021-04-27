Advertisement

How the MPD interacts with the Madison community

By Colton Molesky
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial and conviction, many are turning to police departments in their own area, looking for continued change.

In Madison, the police department already deploys various methods to better serve and interact with Madison residents. MPD Chief Shon Barnes says that building trust between officers and the public is a daily job and a top priority.

“Building trust is like a bank account,” says Barnes. “Our goal is to make deposits of trust with the Madison community every day.”

There are a few ways the MPD accomplishes that goal.

Leaders of every department stay in contact with various activists, leaders and members of different communities across the Madison area, hearing their thoughts and concerns and working together to build that trust. Barnes added that another key, however, is the daily little interactions between officers and people.

Officers walking the street, talking with people, finding out more about the neighborhoods and the people that fill them are ways to show that the department is part of Madison, not a force simply there to govern over it.

Right now, building trust is not the easiest thing for officers to do.

“It is hard because you can do a lot of the right things building trust, but, unfortunately, I believe policing is a global thing,” said Barnes. “So when something happens in another community or another state, others are taking from the deposits of trust you have been making in your community.”

Despite the challenges, Barnes believes that communication is getting better. He says it is about playing “small ball” or making small steps to get better and build trust every day.

