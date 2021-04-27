Janesville man arrested after pulling a gun on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old man from Janesville is under arrest after pointing a handgun at Janesville Police Department Officers.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire at 412 S. Academy St. at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshot noises coming from inside the house. The noises were believed to be coming from a speaker that was hooked up to a video game system.

The Janesville Police Department says when officers came to the front door, Dylan Madonna opened the door and pointed a handgun at officers.

Madonna dropped the gun and was detained without force, according to police.

Inside the residence, officers found three other adults and a toddler.

Officers drafted and executed a search warrant, and found search spent shell casings, ammunition, a second handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Ramos, 28, was charged with felony fugitive complaint. Carlos Ramos, 23, was charged with possession of THC.

No one was inquired in these arrests.

