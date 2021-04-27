Advertisement

Madison police cite 13 more after Mifflin St. block party; investigating 3 criminal complaints

Crowds attend the Mifflin St. block party on April 27, 2021.
Crowds attend the Mifflin St. block party on April 27, 2021.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen more people received citations stemming from last weekend’s Mifflin St. Block Party, while investigators with Madison Police Dept. continue to look into multiple complaints of property damage caused during the event.

In an update Tuesday, the police department reported an additional 13 people were given citations, bringing to 17 the total number of individuals cited in connection with Saturday’s event. All of them were released by police immediately after receiving their citations.

According to police, the citations involved disorderly conduct, violation of a glass-free zone, and open intoxicants on the street.

The department received three complaints of property damage on Saturday and continues to investigate them. No additional reports have been made, MPD indicated.

Authorities estimated several thousand people attended the Block Party this year. While that number reached four-digits, police described the turnout as low compared to previous years.

