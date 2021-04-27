Advertisement

Madison police searching for trio who tried to break into ATM

.
.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is trying to identify the three people who tried breaking into an ATM on the city’s west side early Monday morning.

While the would-be thieves failed to get into the machine, which was located in the 600 block of N. High Point Rd., they did cause damage to the ATM and the area around it.

The police department did not release descriptions of the individuals, other than to say they were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Online tips can be made at p3tips.com.

