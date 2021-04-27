Man arrested at Dane County Regional Airport for having a loaded gun in his luggage
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missouri man is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old, Quadricous Sanford, of St. Louis, Missouri on Monday at approximately 5 p.m.
Sanford was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to authorities, Sanford does not have a conceal carry permit.
