Man arrested at Dane County Regional Airport for having a loaded gun in his luggage

Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Missouri man is facing charges after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at the Dane County Regional Airport.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 31-year-old, Quadricous Sanford, of St. Louis, Missouri on Monday at approximately 5 p.m.

Sanford was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to authorities, Sanford does not have a conceal carry permit.

