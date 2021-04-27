Marlon Parr goes from athlete to artist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest challenges athletes when their careers are over is what to do next. For Marlon Parr he simply tapped into his childhood passion.

For as long as he could remember Parr was obsessed with art. His first subject was drawing Godzilla then as he got older it was Spiderman, his friends and also basketball and football players.

Now Parr runs his own graphic designs business from his apartment in Whitewater with its growth accelerated by the pandemic.

Making the most of his extra time at home Parr made it a mission to some up with a design at least once every day and now what once took him four hours per design can be done in 30 minutes.

Parr has worked with the likes of Ethan Happ, Nigel Hayes, Sam Dekker, Norris Cole and even the rapper Master P. Next his sights are set on launching a clothing line which will be run from his website marlonparr.com.

