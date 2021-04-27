Advertisement

Marlon Parr goes from athlete to artist

By George Balekji
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the biggest challenges athletes when their careers are over is what to do next. For Marlon Parr he simply tapped into his childhood passion.

For as long as he could remember Parr was obsessed with art. His first subject was drawing Godzilla then as he got older it was Spiderman, his friends and also basketball and football players.

Now Parr runs his own graphic designs business from his apartment in Whitewater with its growth accelerated by the pandemic.

Making the most of his extra time at home Parr made it a mission to some up with a design at least once every day and now what once took him four hours per design can be done in 30 minutes.

Parr has worked with the likes of Ethan Happ, Nigel Hayes, Sam Dekker, Norris Cole and even the rapper Master P. Next his sights are set on launching a clothing line which will be run from his website marlonparr.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

Brewers logo
Dickerson leads way as Marlins beat Burnes, Brewers 8-0
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes during the first half of the NFC...
GM: Packers committed to Rodgers for ‘foreseeable future’
Caufield to make NHL debut Monday night
Brad Keselowski (2) celebrates after winning the Geico 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at...
Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass