New Blain’s Farm & Fleet location opens in Monroe

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Blain’s Farm & Fleet location has opened up in Monroe following the closure of an old location, the store announced Tuesday.

To celebrate the opening, its location on 405 West 8th Street in Monroe will host a Grand Opening Ceremony from April 30-May 2. The entire Monroe community is invited to join in and receive special deals, touchless sweepstakes and participate in activities.

CEO, Owner and President Jane Blain Gilbertson said they were proud to open the new location.

“We are pleased to be an essential part of the Monroe community for more than 50 years, and with that, open a brand-new store for our neighbors to enjoy,” said Blain Gilbertson. “The new Monroe store is part of our way to continue our commitment to this community that has supported us through the years.”

The new store will feature a covered drive-thru, as well as an automotive service center. The 75,853 square-foot location will also provide customers with wider aisles, more products and energy-efficient lighting.

The old location closed on Sunday, April 18 and the new store opened the next day. Public Relations and Events Lead Miranda Becker explained that employees throughout the entire company, including Blain Gilbertson and other store staff, came together to move merchandise from the old location to the new one.

“It is so great how everyone came together and worked hard to make this beautiful store ready for our neighbors in Monroe,” said Becker.

The grand opening event will require COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, mask wearing and proper cleaning.

