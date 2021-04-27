One Community Bank building set to be new home for Oregon’s Village Hall

VILLAGE OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Oregon has officially found the site for its new Village Hall after purchasing a local One Community Bank building.

The Village discussed the potential of purchasing the Alpine Parkway location with the bank’s president and CEO, Steve Peotter, according to One Community Bank.

“OCB is thrilled that we can provide a location for the Village of Oregon, that fits the villages growing needs in terms of space, community and more,” said Peotter. “We have a long history of supporting the community and are proud to continue that tradition with the transition of this facility.”

The bank will continue to be housed in the space until the end of September.

The building is set to become the new Village Hall this October.

