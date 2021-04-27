Advertisement

Pennsylvania elementary school coronavirus outbreak may be due to faulty ventilation system

By KYW Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Penn. (KYW) - An investigation is underway to see if a faulty ventilation system is to blame for a COVID-19 outbreak at an elementary school in Pennsylvania.

Eight students tested positive for coronavirus at the school.

“We hadn’t seen an outbreak like this in a single classroom,” Lower Merion school district spokesperson Amy Buckman said.

Buckman said the second grade class was quarantined while the rest of the school remained opened as officials tried to figure out what happened.

Officials learned that the control mechanism called a damper was only allowing about 30% of fresh air into the second grade classroom.

“The temperature in the classroom was fine. There was air coming out of that vent as it should have been. It just wasn’t as much air,” Buckman said.

School officials add that two vaccinated family members of the impacted students tested positive as well.

“From what we understand from the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, they think that we could be looking at a variant here, which might also explain why there was such contagiousness in the classroom,” Buckman said.

The school district said a deep cleaning was done inside the classroom and it will continue to monitor the building’s air quality.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

PHMDC said a drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is allowing them to accept walk-up patients.
Dane Co. Public Health vaccinating people without appointments at Alliant Energy Center
In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling...
California recall has enough signatures to make ballot
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Attorney: Black man killed by police shot in back of head
"This was an execution": Brown family sees shooting video
James Danky tests his internet speeds in the Town of Dunkirk
Dane County Board creates broadband expansion task force