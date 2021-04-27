PHMDC to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be used on Wednesday at Public Health Madison & Dane County’s vaccine clinic, the agency announced on social media Tuesday.

In a tweet, PHMDC explained that the Department of Health Services is resuming the use of the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only takes one dose to have completed a vaccine series, so those who get this brand would be considered fully vaccinated in two weeks.

U.S. health officials lifted the 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot that was found in 15 vaccine recipients out of 8 million people. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The message from local health officials is that the vaccine is safe, and people should feel comfortable getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“We don’t have a significant concern about that Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Dr. Pothof explained on Sunday.

The CDC has also said that a review of the vaccine shows its potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

Want to be fully vax'd in just 2 wks? @DHSWI is resuming the Johnson & Johnson vax & it's avail at our clinic tomorrow. This is just 1 dose so you are fully vax'd 2wks after your shot. Read more on how CDC is confident in the safety & benefits of this vax: https://t.co/OFPCK4DfHM — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) April 27, 2021

