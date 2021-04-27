Advertisement

PHMDC to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

FILE
FILE(wcax)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be used on Wednesday at Public Health Madison & Dane County’s vaccine clinic, the agency announced on social media Tuesday.

In a tweet, PHMDC explained that the Department of Health Services is resuming the use of the vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only takes one dose to have completed a vaccine series, so those who get this brand would be considered fully vaccinated in two weeks.

U.S. health officials lifted the 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot on Friday, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot that was found in 15 vaccine recipients out of 8 million people. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The message from local health officials is that the vaccine is safe, and people should feel comfortable getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“We don’t have a significant concern about that Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Dr. Pothof explained on Sunday.

The CDC has also said that a review of the vaccine shows its potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
DHS: COVID-19 hospitalizations grow in Wis. as 100 patients admitted
FILE
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
PHMDC said a drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is allowing them to accept walk-up patients.
Dane Co. Public Health vaccinating people without appointments at Alliant Energy Center
PHMDC said a drop in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has allowed them to accept people who do...
Dane Co. Public Health vaccinating people without appointments