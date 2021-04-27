Tracking travel trends and changes for Wisconsinites

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a year of canceled flights and refunded trips, planning is picking up for Middleton Travel Advisor Mary Miller and her staff.

“Now that the vaccines are out there, people are feeling a lot better,” Miller said.

Miller said Spring 2020 was a night and day difference from Spring 2021 for travel, and some clients aren’t wasting any time.

“I just had a lady in here on Friday, looking at all the brochures, and she said, ‘Oh Mary, I don’t care where I go, just give me one of those!’” Miller said.

According to a recent survey from AAA, 46% of Wisconsinites feel comfortable with traveling, 50% of Wisconsinites say they feel more comfortable traveling when they’re fully vaccinated, and 62% expect to take a trip this year.

AAA Director of Public Affairs, Nick Jarmusz, said this data shows a desire to travel, but also caution when doing so.

“We see outdoor destinations still leading the pack in terms of where people are planning to go,” Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz also said vacationers seem to have one more strong preference.

“I think people are still hesitant to get on an airplane with communal folks compared to their own vehicle where it’s just them in their own environment,” Jarmusz said.

However, and whenever, someone decides to travel, Miller said it feels like any trip is trending up.

“People are busy planning, cancelations and refunds, for the most part those are all behind us and now we can talk positive,” Miller said.

The AAA survey also showed an increase in people buying travel insurance; 44% of Wisconsinites say they’re likely to buy it.

