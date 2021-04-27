VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after getting J&J?
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about mixing vaccine brands after you’ve already been vaccinated. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.
Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says he does not recommend seeking the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after you’ve been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.
He says anyone wondering about this should not be concerned about the lower efficacy of the J&J vaccine.
He says it still provides adequate protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.
