VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after getting J&J?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about mixing vaccine brands after you’ve already been vaccinated. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

I received the single dose J&J vaccine in early April. However, due to lower efficacy than the other vaccines, I would like to get another brand. How long should I wait to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

ANSWER:

Dr. Matt Anderson with UW-Health says he does not recommend seeking the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after you’ve been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

He says anyone wondering about this should not be concerned about the lower efficacy of the J&J vaccine.

He says it still provides adequate protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

