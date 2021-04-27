VACCINE TEAM Q&A: When can younger teens get vaccinated?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about when younger teens will be able to get the COVID vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

When will the Pfizer vaccine become available for 14- and 15-year-olds? They announced about a month ago that they had successful clinical trials for this age group, but I’ve heard nothing from the FDA.

ANSWER:

UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson says the FDA is still reviewing this.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Pfizer requested authorization for its vaccine be extended to include kids 12 and up.

Health officials hope to have this pushed through by the summer, but there is no timeline for when the process will be complete. Right now, only 16 and 17 year-olds are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine.

