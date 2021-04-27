Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM Q&A: When can younger teens get vaccinated?

By Tajma Hall
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about when younger teens will be able to get the COVID vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

ANSWER:

UW-Health’s Dr. Matt Anderson says the FDA is still reviewing this.

It’s been nearly three weeks since Pfizer requested authorization for its vaccine be extended to include kids 12 and up.

Health officials hope to have this pushed through by the summer, but there is no timeline for when the process will be complete. Right now, only 16 and 17 year-olds are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine.

