Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman filed a federal lawsuit Sunday against the company that creates Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks, alleging that the packaging of the product deceives customers because it does not have “real” mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.

According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, Kaitlyn Huber argues that the packaging of Kraft Heinz Foods Company’s pizza bagel snacks is misleading. She alleges the front label’s emphasis on mozzarella cheese and “REAL” dairy is false because the product does not contain real mozzarella cheese.

She also argues that “reasonable Wisconsin consumers” would expect a product with tomato sauce to only contain tomato ingredients and seasonings, not thickeners.

The lawsuit also states the dairy industry is “more integral to Wisconsin than potatoes are to Idaho and oranges to Florida.” According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion to Wisconsin’s economy each year. She notes that the state makes just over a quarter of the nation’s cheese.

Huber also alleges that the “REAL” dairy seal is misleading, comparing the one used on a Bagel Bites box and a “REAL” Dairy Seal.

The lawsuit was filed as a class-action lawsuit, meaning on behalf of anyone who bought the pizza bagels in the state. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of monetary damages for consumers, as well as for the company to change its packaging.

NBC15 has reached out to Kraft Heinz Foods Company for comment and will update this story with their response.

