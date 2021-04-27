Wisconsinites can’t stop searching for Bran Stark from ‘Game of Thrones’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Despite it being a decade since the show “Game of Thrones” first aired, Wisconsin is still googling the characters- Bran Stark in particular.

Wisconsinites, along with residents of Nebraska, have searched the most for Bran Stark on Google, as determined by GetCenturyLink.

According to the GetCenturyLink team, they took the 25 most “iconic” “Game of Thrones characters” and then observed Google Trends search volume over the past five years to see what each state googled the most.

Daenerys Targaryen was the most popular character to search, with 16 states searching for the Mother of Dragons.

Wisconsin’s neighbors Illinois and Minnesota couldn’t stop searching for Joffrey Baratheon and Eddard Stark, respectively.

The company noted that Jaime and Cersei Lannister did not appear in any searches.

