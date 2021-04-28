99% of Dane Co. residents returning for their second COVID-19 dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While more than nine in ten people across the country who have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are returning for their second shot, those in Dane Co. are even more likely to come back. In fact, it would be difficult for that return rate to be much higher.

According to numbers shared by Public Health Madison & Dane Co., nearly everyone – 99% - not only got their second dose but did so in the within the prescribed time frame. In a tweet, the agency wrote, “it’s awesome to see such high completion rates!”

As of Wednesday morning, the Dept. of Health Services was reporting 57.9% of Dane Co. residents have received their first dose, while 41.8% have completed their vaccine series. Those numbers rank second and third in the state, respectively.

We’re seeing incredible follow-through in Dane Co: 99% of ppl got their 2nd Moderna or Pfizer dose w/i the right time frame!

@DHSWI continues to review data reported to the state database, so these #s are subject to change, but it’s awesome to see such high completion so far! pic.twitter.com/IDH5DeF15X — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) April 28, 2021

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported millions of Americans did not get their second shot after receiving their first dose. Health officials indicated 92 percent had completed the vaccine series.

The principal investigator for UW Health’s AstraZeneca Clinical Trial Dr. William Hartman described the trend as concerning. He posited that some people may feel the first shot offers enough protection, while others may fear the side effects.

He reiterated that the “side effects will go away after a day or two, but the effects of COVID could be lasting and they could be deadly.”

He added that in some cases, though, providers may not have the correct brand in stock to give that second shot.

The vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson does not require a return visit and was therefore not included in the statistic.

