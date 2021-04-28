Advertisement

Aguilar’s 5th HR in 6 games leads Marlins over Brewers 6-2

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has to hold back bench coach Pat Murphy as he yells at...
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has to hold back bench coach Pat Murphy as he yells at first base umpire Marty Foster during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Milwaukee. Murphy was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesús Aguilar homered for the fifth time in his last six games to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Aguilar’s tiebreaking three-run shot off Eric Yardley with two outs in the fourth inning put Miami ahead for good as the Marlins won the three-game series in Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 9-3 on the road but just 5-7 at home this season. Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (1-2) struck out four and gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings.

Kolten Wong hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

