Bodycam video shows SC officers saving unconscious woman from burning car

By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dramatic bodycam video shows several Georgia police officers rescuing an unconscious woman from a burning car.

The Savannah Police Dept. officers were responding to a single car crash shortly before midnight last night. When they arrived, the officers found a 1988 Lincoln Town Car with flames shooting from the hood of the vehicle.

The driver managed to escape but a female passenger was unconscious and stuck in the front seat. Her door was either locked or jammed because of the crash, so officers managed to pull her into the back seat and out of the vehicle.

The Savannah Fire Dept. soon arrived and put out the flames.

The woman and the driver were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

