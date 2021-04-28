Advertisement

Cold front brings in another chance for rain showers Thursday

Isolated to scattered rain showers are possible Thursday afternoon.
Next Big Weather Maker- Cold front arrives Thursday
Next Big Weather Maker- Cold front arrives Thursday(WMTV NBC15)
By James Parish
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are still in the need of some rain. Madison’s rainfall deficit for this year is approaching 3″. Unfortunately, most of the rain shower and storm activity missed us Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With high pressure moving into the area, the rest of Wednesday looks dry. Another cold front will slide through Thursday. This front won’t be a big rain-producer, but it will kick up isolated to scattered showers. It looks like our next best opportunity for beneficial rain will come early next week.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison
Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison(NBC15)
Rainfall Update - Madison
Rainfall Update - Madison(NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be on either side of 60 degrees. Even though it will much cooler Wednesday afternoon compared to yesterday, temperatures will be more seasonably for this time of year. The average high for Madison for April 28 is 62 degrees. Other than a stray shower or sprinkle, Wednesday afternoon is going to be dry.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A stray shower, or two, can’t be ruled out.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonable day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. A cold front will slide through Thursday afternoon and evening. Isolated to scattered showers will be possible along the front. The best timing for rain will be between 2PM and 8PM. The rain showers will move northwest to southeast across the area.

Thursday Planner
Thursday Planner(WMTV NBC15)

Friday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year. On Friday, the wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s. From this distance, Saturday is looking like the better half of the weekend for outdoor activities because there will be a chance of showers and storms late Sunday into Sunday night. Rain and a few storms are looking likely Sunday night into Monday as a cold front slowly drops through the area.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

