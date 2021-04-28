Cooler Temperatures and Very Little Rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through the region overnight and cooler air is making its way into the area. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 60s in most cases with a northerly wind. There are only slight chance s of showers in the forecast over the next couple days. By the end of the week, milder temperatures will return to the area and highs will be back in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We are still well below average for precipitation this year and a large portion of southern Wisconsin is reporting abnormally dry conditions. Our next good chance of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week.

No rainfall was reported yesterday in Madison. We are now almost three inches below the average for year to date. (wmtv weather)

Abnormally dry conditions are being seen over much of southern Wisconsin. A small area over southeast Wisconsin is in a moderate drought. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower. High 62. Wind: Northerly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 44. Wind: Easterly 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 64.

