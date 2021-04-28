Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures and Very Little Rain

Warmer air will return for the upcoming weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through the region overnight and cooler air is making its way into the area. Highs today will reach the lower to middle 60s in most cases with a northerly wind. There are only slight chance s of showers in the forecast over the next couple days. By the end of the week, milder temperatures will return to the area and highs will be back in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday. We are still well below average for precipitation this year and a large portion of southern Wisconsin is reporting abnormally dry conditions. Our next good chance of rain arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week.

No rainfall was reported yesterday in Madison. We are now almost three inches below the average...
No rainfall was reported yesterday in Madison. We are now almost three inches below the average for year to date.(wmtv weather)
Abnormally dry conditions are being seen over much of southern Wisconsin. A small area over...
Abnormally dry conditions are being seen over much of southern Wisconsin. A small area over southeast Wisconsin is in a moderate drought.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower. High 62. Wind: Northerly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 44. Wind: Easterly 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High 64.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 64.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Wis. woman alleges cheese, tomato sauce fraud in Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks lawsuit
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says his 7-year-old daughter's teacher cut her hair without his permission. He...
School district explains why staff member cut 7-year-old’s curly locks

Latest News

First 80 of year
Strong Storms Possible Tonight
ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night
Future Radar - Wednesday 12AM
ALERT DAY - Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Some small hail and gusty wind is could...
First Alert Weather Day