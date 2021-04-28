Advertisement

Dane Co. shooting range to open to the public on weekends

(Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center shooting ranges will be open on weekends for the public starting May 15, the sheriff’s office reports Tuesday.

People can visit the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 5184 Highway 19 in the town of Westport.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the center has long gun and handgun firearm ranges.

Minors who visit the facility must be at least 12 years of age, have proof of enrollment in or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program, and come with a parent or legal guardian in order to shoot at the range.

Each participant must pay $10 per day in cash or personal check.

The sheriff’s office also noted the two-week Hunter Sight-In Program is set for Nov. 6-19 and will hold public hours throughout the week.

Staff and customers of the range will also need to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask indoors, staying 6 feet away from people insider and using hand sanitizer. The sheriff’s office added that the amount of time someone is able to stay at the range will be up to the staff, based on the number of people in attendance.

The targeted shooting availability is the result of a partnership between the sheriff’s office and Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office investigate after discovering the body in a...
Body found near Dane Co. hotel matching description of missing Maryland woman
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store
Richland Center teen found dead near ATV crash

Latest News

Cora Damask, 7th grader, learns virtually for the last day before returning to in-person
Class During COVID: Patrick Marsh classroom doubles in in-person students, students preparing for 8th grade
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
'Give the Drummer Some' to honor music icon
Madison filmmaker to honor music icon Clyde Stubblefield in documentary
How effective is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
VACCINE TEAM Q&A: Can I get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after getting J&J?