Dane Co. shooting range to open to the public on weekends

WESTPORT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center shooting ranges will be open on weekends for the public starting May 15, the sheriff’s office reports Tuesday.

People can visit the center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 5184 Highway 19 in the town of Westport.

According to Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the center has long gun and handgun firearm ranges.

Minors who visit the facility must be at least 12 years of age, have proof of enrollment in or completion of the DNR Hunter Safety Program, and come with a parent or legal guardian in order to shoot at the range.

Each participant must pay $10 per day in cash or personal check.

The sheriff’s office also noted the two-week Hunter Sight-In Program is set for Nov. 6-19 and will hold public hours throughout the week.

Staff and customers of the range will also need to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a mask indoors, staying 6 feet away from people insider and using hand sanitizer. The sheriff’s office added that the amount of time someone is able to stay at the range will be up to the staff, based on the number of people in attendance.

The targeted shooting availability is the result of a partnership between the sheriff’s office and Department of Natural Resources.

