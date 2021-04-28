Advertisement

DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and hikers to keep an eye out for and report lesser celandine, an aggressive invasive plant whose showy yellow flowers are visible now.(Wisconsin DNR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gardeners, paddlers and hikers are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for an aggressive invasive plant that is poisonous.

The Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that lesser celandine, a plant whose yellow flowers would be visible now, invade forests, wetlands and shoreland areas. It can also invade upland areas and disturbed areas, such as lawns.

The plant can kill off spring wildflowers in woodlands, the DNR added, but are also poisonous to livestock and humans.

DNR Invasive Species Specialist Jason Granberg explained that this plant is on the state’s invasive species rule.

“Lesser celandine has been found only in a few areas in Wisconsin, and early detection is the key to stopping invasive species,” said Granberg.

The invasive plant has been found in the Milwaukee-metropolitan area and Lake Geneva, as well as in Madison and Rock County.

The DNR noted the plant usually lives in moist forest soils and forested riverbanks.

